Other items in the box
- Adaptor
- Car kit
- Remote control
- AV short cable (female)
Longer movies enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The PET941D portable DVD player features 9” TFT LCD screen for your great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
