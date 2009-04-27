Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET744/98
  Superior picture quality
    

    Portable DVD Player

    PET744/98
    Superior picture quality

    Enjoy movies on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 17.8 cm (7") digital true color LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6hrs playback time. See all benefits

    Portable DVD Player

    Superior picture quality

    Enjoy movies on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 17.8 cm (7") digital true color LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6hrs playback time. See all benefits

      Superior picture quality

      with 16.7 million true colors LCD

      • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
      17.8 cm (7") high density (800x480 pixels) LCD display

      17.8 cm (7") high density (800x480 pixels) LCD display

      The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

      Display photos and photo slideshows

      Display photos and photo slideshows

      Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

      SD/SDHC card slot for music, photo and video playback

      SD/SDHC card slot for music, photo and video playback

      View and share your video clips, photos and music easily and instantly. For the ultimate in convenience, this Philips player features a built-in card slot for SD/SDHC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card and enjoy your favorite music, photos and movies anywhere.

      Enjoy up to 6 hours continuous non-stop playback*

      Enjoy up to 6 hours continuous non-stop playback*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 6 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

      View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

      Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

      180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

      The screen swivels 180? to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        600mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        5mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V, 1.5A
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        Up to 6 hours*
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC 9V, 1.5A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Remote control
        AY5509 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Smart car mount
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Product depth
        166  mm
        Packaging Height
        255  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        235  mm
        Master carton depth
        265  mm
        Master carton weight
        4.12  kg
        Master carton height
        243  mm
        Product width
        197  mm
        Master carton width
        225  mm
        Product height
        31  mm
        Product weight
        0.83  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • WMA-CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Resolution
        800(w)x480(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        • WMA
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Car kit
      • Adaptor
      • AV short cable (female)
      • Remote control

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

