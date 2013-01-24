Other items in the box
- Adaptor
- AV cable
- Car kit
- Remote control
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace. See all benefits
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Dimensions