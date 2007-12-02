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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PET716/12

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

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DVD and DivX® movies on the go

  • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD

  • DivX playback

Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

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