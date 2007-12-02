2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET716/12
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.
17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
DivX playback
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
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