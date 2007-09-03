Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET714/98
    DVD playback

    Portable DVD Player

    PET714/98
    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

    Portable DVD Player

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4132 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Car kit
        AY4133 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC)
        Remote control
        AY5508 slim remote
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        English/ French/ Spanish

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        245  mm
        Master carton depth
        225  mm
        Master carton height
        270  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        4.32  kg
        Packaging Width
        230  mm
        Packaging Depth
        68  mm
        Packaging Height
        246  mm
        Product width
        203  mm
        Product depth
        150  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product weight
        0.8  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit

