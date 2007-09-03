Portable DVD Player PET714/98
Portable DVD Player PET714/98
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.
Entertainment that travels with you Share JPEG image files with Picture CD
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs
7" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing
Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format
Built-in quality stereo speaker
Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a built-in battery
Car adaptor and handy remote control included
Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Diagonal screen size (inch)
7
inch Display screen type
LCD TFT Resolution
480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB) Brightness
200
cd/m² LCD panel type
Anti-glare polarizer Contrast ratio (typical)
250:1 Effective viewing area
154.1x86.6mm Pixel pitch
0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm Response time (typical)
30
ms
Sound
Output Power
250mW RMS(built-in speakers) Output power (RMS)
10mW RMS(earphone) Signal to noise ratio
>80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)
Video Playback
Playback Media
DVD
DVD+R/+RW
CD-R/CD-RW
SVCD
Video CD
CD
DVD-R/-RW
MP3-CD
Picture CD Disc Playback Modes
OSD
A-B Repeat
Angle
Disc Menu
Fast Backward
Fast Forward
Repeat
Shuffle Play
Slow Backward
Slow Forward
Zoom Video disc playback system
Audio Playback
Compression format MP3 bit rates
32 - 320 kbps Playback Media File systems supported
Connectivity
DC in
9V Headphone jack
3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2 AV output
Composite (CVBS) x1
Convenience
Battery charging indication
Yes Shock proof
yes
Accessories
AC/DC Adaptor
AY4132 (110-240v, 50/60Hz) Car kit
AY4133 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC) Remote control
AY5508 slim remote Cables
1 x AV Cables User Manual
English/ French/ Spanish
Power
Battery Type
Built-in battery
Dimensions
Master carton width
245
mm Master carton depth
225
mm Master carton height
270
mm Master carton quantity
3 Master carton weight
4.32
kg Packaging Width
230
mm Packaging Depth
68
mm Packaging Height
246
mm Product width
203
mm Product depth
150
mm Product height
39
mm Packaging type
D-box Product weight
0.8
kg
See all specifications See less specifications
What's in the box?
Other items in the box Remote control Adaptor AV cable Car kit
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.