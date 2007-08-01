Search terms

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace. See all benefits

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET714. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace. See all benefits

      • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

      Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4132 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Remote control
        AY5508 slim remote
        User Manual
        English/ French/ Spanish
        Car kit
        AY4133 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC)

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        68  mm
        Product depth
        150  mm
        Packaging Height
        246  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        230  mm
        Master carton depth
        225  mm
        Master carton weight
        4.32  kg
        Master carton height
        270  mm
        Product width
        203  mm
        Master carton width
        245  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Product weight
        0.8  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit

