Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET711/98
Find support for this product
  • Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment
    -{discount-value}

    Portable DVD Player

    PET711/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Double your movie enjoyment

    With the PET711, you can watch DVD movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    Double your movie enjoyment

    With the PET711, you can watch DVD movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all DVD player

      Double your movie enjoyment

      with a second TFT LCD screen

      • 17.8 cm/7" dual-screen LCD
      Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

      Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

      Dual screens allow you to display same videos or images from the portable DVD players. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favorite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends at the backseats easily and comfortably.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

      Car mount pouch included

      Car mount pouch included

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        12V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-in 12V (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables, 1 x Power cable
        Included accessories
        Travel pouch
        Remote control
        AY5513 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        AY4196 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC)
        Power cord
        1 pcs
        Second LCD screen
        7" TFT LCD x 2 pcs

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        120  mm
        Product depth
        151  mm
        Packaging Height
        240  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        362  mm
        Master carton depth
        385  mm
        Master carton weight
        8.99  kg
        Master carton height
        275  mm
        Product width
        157  mm
        Master carton width
        375  mm
        Product height
        32  mm
        Product weight
        1.21  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Car mount pouch
      • Car kit
      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Power cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions

          Early access to product launches

          Tips and tricks

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.