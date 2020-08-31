NT1650/16
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.See all benefits
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Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.
The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.
Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.
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Ease of use
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