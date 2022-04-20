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2 year warranty
All series
Nose trimmer series 1000 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Discontinued
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NT1150/10
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User Manual
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Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?
My Philips nose trimmer doesn't work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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