2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Flat and wall-mountable, this Philips MCM233/12 Sleek micro music system will fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
20W
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.7
of 5
19
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
JackAng
20/06/2011
Singapore
this system is user friendly. Good job..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
PhoebeLau
30/05/2011
Singapore
My hubby & I are happy with the sound quality. We want to get a digital Tuner for quite some time. At last, we got this set of mico music system. It has a digital tuner which is a must for us. Other features such as sleep timer and USB direct are additional bonus to us. The sleep timer lets us set timer up to 2hours, so that we listen to music till dream time. Good work, Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
KIM_SOONHO
28/04/2011
Singapore
This is one of the best mini component I ever own. It is slim, good quality soothing sound. And have everything I always love. Excellent value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system