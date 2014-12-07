2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rich and powerful sound
Listen to all your favorites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips Micro sound system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
70W max
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
djdan41
07/12/2014
United Kingdom
Great stereo love it
Best on the market thanks philips best features and sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
AdyDorin
20/11/2014
United Kingdom
Really nice sound
Excellent for my Bedroom, next to the TV. Very easy to setup, cool design and impressive sound. I mean, this little thing has alot of punch for its size! The dome tweeters really do theyr job, and the bass is nice and smooth but also powerful. Just like i want it. The USB direct its a must these days, works perfect. The display could have been more complex, and the RDS system is missing. But this are minor things.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Neil61
29/12/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
Set up was easy to do. Pleasure playing my cd's with sound quality excellent. Being a bit of a rocker volume at its highest is sufficient to blow the roof off - great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system