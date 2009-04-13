Search terms

  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound

    Classic micro sound system

    MCM166/12

    Obsessed with sound

    Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips classic micro music system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Classic micro sound system

    Similar products

    See all Audio Home Systems

    Obsessed with sound

    Relax with great music

    • 10W
    Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

    USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

    USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

    With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

    Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

    Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

    10W RMS total output power

    10W RMS total output power

    This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      2 x 5 W RMS
      Sound enhancement
      • Dynamic Bass Boost
      • digital sound control 4 modes
      Volume control
      up/down

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker drivers
      3" woofer

    • Connectivity

      MP3 Link
      3.5mm stereo line in
      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • MP3-CD
      • WMA-CD
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • program play
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM fixed pigtail antenna
      Tuner bands
      • FM stereo
      • MW
      Station presets
      20
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD alarm
      • radio alarm
      Backlight color
      blue
      Clock
      • on main display
      • sleep timer
      Loader type
      top
      Display type
      LCD display

    • Power

      Power supply
      100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
      Power supply
      220 - 240  V

    • Accessories

      Remote control
      Yes
      User Manual
      • English
      • multi-languages
      Others
      • FM/MW antenna
      • Quick start guide
      Warranty
      World Wide Guarantee booklet

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      4.75  kg
      Main speaker depth
      153  mm
      Main speaker width
      134  mm
      Main unit depth
      209  mm
      Main unit height
      231  mm
      Main unit width
      147  mm
      Packaging height
      270  mm
      Packaging width
      370  mm
      Packaging depth
      326  mm
      Main speaker height
      233  mm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.