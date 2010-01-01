Home
Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM149/98
    Appreciate fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips micro hi-fi system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost. See all benefits

      • Compact design
      • MP3-CD and tape playback
      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      4W RMS total output power

      This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 2 W RMS / 200 W PMPO
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        tape
        Tape recording enhancement
        • CD synchro start recording
        • automatic recording level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • MW
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        • FM fixed pigtail antenna
        • MW antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        blue

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        • FM/MW antenna
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        English
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.75  kg
        Main speaker width
        134  mm
        Main speaker height
        230  mm
        Main speaker depth
        152  mm
        Main unit depth
        216  mm
        Packaging width
        370  mm
        Main unit height
        233  mm
        Packaging height
        270  mm
        Main unit width
        148  mm
        Packaging depth
        326  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IFU / user Manual
      • FM/MW antenna
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Quick use guide
      • Remote Control

