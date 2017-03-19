2 year warranty
Discontinued
Compact audio system to match your lifestyle
Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The MCM108 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.
MP3/WMA-CD playback
Compact design
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Chip
19/03/2017
Canada
it's a great sounding system
it would be nice if the speakers were a bit more powerful than just 2 watts each.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM108 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM108 Micro Hi-Fi System