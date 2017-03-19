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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
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  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM108/98

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Compact audio system to match your lifestyle

Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The MCM108 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.

See all benefits

Compact audio system to match your lifestyle

  • MP3/WMA-CD playback

  • Compact design

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Convenient line-in jack for portable music playback

Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

19/03/2017

Canada

Canada

it's a great sounding system

it would be nice if the speakers were a bit more powerful than just 2 watts each.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM108 Micro Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM108 Micro Hi-Fi System

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