2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM1055B/98
Relax with great music
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
24W max
24W max
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Erle
05/10/2013
Singapore
Excellent Sound.... great value for money
I bought this product for my bedroom and it has really great sound with excellent bass..... really impressed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055B Cube micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM1055B Cube micro sound system