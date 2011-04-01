Search terms
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power