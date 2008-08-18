2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD988/98
Surround sound from the wall
The MCD988 ensures the best movie enjoyment with Philips Moving Surround Sound. The Dolby Virtual Speakers glide out for sound transmission for your enjoyment of the ultimate cinematic experience right in your living room.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).
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