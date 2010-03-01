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    Heritage Audio DVD component Hi-Fi system

    MCD909/12

    Obsessed with sound

    Experience high-fidelity sound with the Philips DVD component hi-fi system with premium materials. Vacuum valve preamplifiers offer crystal-clear sound. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.

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    Heritage Audio DVD component Hi-Fi system

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    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy warm hi-fi sound

    • Hi-Fi tube
    • Silk dome tweeter
    • 150W
    Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

    Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

    With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.

    Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

    Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

    The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

    Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

    Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

    Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

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    Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

    Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

    With a perfect balance of sleek dimensions with a comfortably light weight, this ergonomically designed remote control is a joy to use. Its slick metallic-finished flat key front is attractively contrasted with a genuine leather back cover. In addition, the stylish, precision-cut keypad ensures a qualitative navigation experience. Feel the splendor of pure design and control.

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

    150W RMS total output power

    This system has 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

    Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      2 x 75 W RMS / 2 x 150 W music power
      Sound enhancement
      • vacuum tube preamplifier
      • class "D" digital amplifier
      • loudness
      • treble and bass control
      • Dolby Digital

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker drivers
      • 3 way
      • 5" woofer
      • dome mid range
      • ribbon tweeter
      Loudspeaker enhancement
      • gold-plate speaker connectors
      • speaker grilles detachable

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      Audio/Video output
      • 2xRCA (Audio)
      • component video out
      • composite video (CVBS) out
      • digital audio coaxial out
      • digital optical out
      • HDMI out
      • Headphone (6.3mm)
      • SCART out
      • S-Video out
      Aux in
      2xRCA (Audio)

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • WMA-CD
      • MP3-CD
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • USB flash drive
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • program play
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM stereo
      Station presets
      20
      RDS
      • radio text
      • RDS clock set
      • station name
      • program type
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD alarm
      • radio alarm
      • USB alarm
      Clock
      • on main display
      • sleep timer
      Loader type
      • motorised
      • tray
      Display type
      VFD display
      Display enhancements
      DIM mode
      On-Screen display languages
      • Dutch
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Turkish

    • Power

      Power supply
      220 - 240  V
      Power supply
      50  Hz

    • Accessories

      Remote control
      49-key with 2xAAA batteries
      User Manual
      multi-languages
      Others
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      Cables/Connection
      • composite video cable (Y)
      • control cable
      • power cord
      Warranty
      World Wide Guarantee booklet

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      22.5  kg
      Main speaker depth
      240  mm
      Main speaker width
      205  mm
      Main unit depth
      280  mm
      Main unit height
      180  mm
      Main unit width
      250  mm
      Packaging height
      310  mm
      Packaging width
      740  mm
      Packaging depth
      375  mm
      Main speaker height
      330  mm

    • Picture/Display

      Picture Enhancement
      • video upsampling
      • video upscaling
      • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

    • Digital photo playback

      Playback media
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • picture CD
      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG

    • Green

      Eco Power standby
      1  W

    • Video Playback

      Disc playback modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • angle
      • PBC
      • slow motion
      • Zoom
      • parental control
      • disc menu
      • fast backward
      • fast forward
      • OSD
      • resume playback from stop
      Playback media
      • DivX
      • DVD-Video
      • picture CD
      • video CD/SVCD
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      DVD region code
      2

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