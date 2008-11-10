Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- Control cable
- FM/MW Antenna
- Quick Use Guide
- Guarantee booklet
Search terms
Hi-Fi sound in a compact solution
The chic, compact Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD908 with Hi-Fi tubes makes the best Flat TV companion. Turn your home into a theater with audiophile-quality sound and enjoy high-resolution movies and JPEG pictures. See all benefits
With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.
The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.
Prepare for stunning sound with the combination of a silk dome mid-high frequency speaker with an ultrasonic ribbon tweeter. The silk speaker delivers warm sound and the gauzy ribbon tweeter delivers clear and dynamic sound. What you'll experience is a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound ... that's as smooth as silk.
The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
With a perfect balance of sleek dimensions with a comfortably light weight, this ergonomically designed remote control is a joy to use. Its slick metallic-finished flat key front is attractively contrasted with a genuine leather back cover. In addition, the stylish, precision-cut keypad ensures a qualitative navigation experience. Feel the splendor of pure design and control.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
