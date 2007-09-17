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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD728/98

Surround Sound you can see and feel

The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system.

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Surround Sound you can see and feel

  • HDMI 1080i

Philips Moving Surround Sound for a superb sound experience

Powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker technology, Moving Surround Sound expands and enriches the audio and video experience by adding a 'visual' dimension. Listeners can now appreciate an immersive surround sound experience that they can also 'see' with the moving. Essentially, both the top speaker and the metal bullet speaker heads are motorized so they actually 'move' together to recreate a surround sound experience. The combination of the moving speakers create the 'sound beaming' effect towards the listener effectively widens the sound stage and the sides of the room.

Motorized metal bullet speaker heads radiate powerful sound

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

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