Obsessed with sound
A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.
Obsessed with sound
A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.
Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.
This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
0
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Digital photo playback
Green
Video Playback
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.