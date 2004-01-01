Search terms

DVD component Hi-Fi system

MCD716/12
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    DVD component Hi-Fi system

    MCD716/12

    Obsessed with sound

    A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD component Hi-Fi system

    Obsessed with sound

    A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Obsessed with sound

    A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD component Hi-Fi system

    Obsessed with sound

    A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

    Similar products

    See all Audio Home Systems

      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy high fidelity music

      • Ribbon tweeter
      • 100W
      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      High-end component design with stand

      High-end component design with stand

      The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      100W RMS total output power

      100W RMS total output power

      This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Black high-gloss speakers for premium look and feel

      0

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 50 W RMS / 2 x 100 W music power
        Sound enhancement
        • class "D" digital amplifier
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • loudness
        • Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 5" woofer
        • ribbon tweeter
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        • 2-way
        • speaker grilles detachable
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital audio coaxial out
        • Headphone (3.5mm)
        • SCART out
        • S-Video out
        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • program type
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • motorised
        • tray
        Display type
        VFD display
        Display enhancements
        DIM mode
        On-Screen display languages
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        50  Hz

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        47-key with 2xAAA batteries
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        • composite video cable (Y)
        • control cable
        • power cord
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        12.5  kg
        Main speaker depth
        220  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Main unit depth
        230  mm
        Main unit height
        160  mm
        Main unit width
        240  mm
        Packaging height
        375  mm
        Packaging width
        525  mm
        Packaging depth
        330  mm
        Main speaker height
        270  mm

      • Digital photo playback

        Picture Enhancement
        slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      • Green

        Eco Power standby
        1  W

      • Video Playback

        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • PBC
        • Zoom
        • parental control
        • disc menu
        • fast backward
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • resume playback from stop
        • slow motion
        Playback media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        DVD region code
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions

          Early access to product launches

          Tips and tricks

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.