    Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.

    Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.

    Feel the powerful sound

    Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.

    Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.

      200W RMS total output power

      200W RMS total output power

      This system has 200W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Touch-control panel for intuitive navigation

      Touch-control panel for intuitive navigation

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Output Power
        3300 PMPO
        Output power (RMS)
        200 RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 2" tweeter
        • 5.25" woofer

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DivX Ultra
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Slow Motion
        • Parental control
        • PBC
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        DVD Region.
        3

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat one/album/all
        Loader Type
        • Tray
        • Motorised
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        ID3-tag support
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Audio Connections
        • 3.5mm Line in
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        USB
        USB host
        Aux in
        RCA

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        White FTD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AC Power Cord
        • Guarantee booklet
        • IFU / User Manual
        • MP3 Line-in cable
        • Quick Use Guide
        Remote control
        40-key with Lithium batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        173  mm
        Set Height
        357  mm
        Set Depth
        240  mm
        Main speaker width
        173  mm
        Main Speaker height
        257  mm
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Packaging Width
        675  mm
        Packaging Height
        313  mm
        Packaging Depth
        284  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.8  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Picture CD
        • DVD-R/-RW

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • AC Power Cord
      • Guarantee booklet
      • IFU / User Manual
      • MP3 Line-in cable
      • Quick Use Guide

          • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

