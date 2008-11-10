Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD Micro Theater

MCD299/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Super-sleek Wall Theater Super-sleek Wall Theater Super-sleek Wall Theater
    -{discount-value}

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD299/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Super-sleek Wall Theater

    Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD299. The 4-disc micro theater in an elegant design delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Super-sleek Wall Theater

    Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD299. The 4-disc micro theater in an elegant design delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it. See all benefits

    Super-sleek Wall Theater

    Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD299. The 4-disc micro theater in an elegant design delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD Micro Theater

    Super-sleek Wall Theater

    Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD299. The 4-disc micro theater in an elegant design delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Super-sleek Wall Theater

      with 4-disc charger

      • DVD playback
      • 4-disc charger
      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        Output power (RMS)
        2x30W + 80W
        Output Power
        Total 140W RMS
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS Digital Out

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 4" woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Active
        Subwoofer driver
        8" woofer

      • Video Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Backward
        • Parental control
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        DVD Region.
        3
        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD-Video
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        Picture CD

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 40-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Front
        • Motorised
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Number of Discs
        4
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        RCA Aux-in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        AV Out connection
        Yes
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • AV out
        • DIN connection
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        USB
        USB host
        Video Output - Analog
        Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Indications
        DIM mode
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Thai
        • Traditional Chinese
        Wall mountable / Ceiling Throw
        Wall Mountable

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • Audio/Video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        Remote control
        47-key with 2xAAA batteries
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        450  mm
        Set Height
        335  mm
        Set Depth
        115  mm
        Main speaker width
        177  mm
        Main Speaker height
        297  mm
        Main speaker depth
        89  mm
        Packaging Width
        567  mm
        Packaging Height
        420  mm
        Packaging Depth
        512  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        357  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        350  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        220  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        19.1  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Wall mounting bracket
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Component video cable (R/G/B)
      • Audio/Video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Screws for wall mounting x2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.