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Discontinued

Micro Theater

MCD289/98

3

| (3) Reviews

Super-sleek wall-mountable theater

Enhance movie and music playback with the MCD289 and experience easy and clutter-free installation via a digital wireless subwoofer. It plays DVD, DivX and USB direct playback. Comes with table-top and wall-mount options.

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with wireless subwoofer

Super-sleek wall-mountable theater

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

The digital wireless subwoofer is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is stylish, sleek and compact.

I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is stylish, sleek and compact.

I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awful product

Bought 3 of these units online. Only one works properly, one is totally defunct, and the other works only sometimes! Do not buy this product!

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

This review was made for MCD289 Micro Theatre

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