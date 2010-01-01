Home
1
  • -{discount-value}

      Enjoy great movie experience

      with USB direct playback

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        800W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Output power (RMS)
        40W

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 4" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Zoom
        • Slow Motion
        • Parental control
        • PBC
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Loader Type
        Tray
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Number of Discs
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • RDS Clock Set
        • Station Name
        • Program Type

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        • RCA Aux in
        USB
        USB host
        3.5mm stereo line in
        MP3-Link

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        Remote control
        38-key with Lithium batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        220  mm
        Set Height
        90  mm
        Set Depth
        240  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main Speaker height
        220  mm
        Main speaker depth
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        395  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        280  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

