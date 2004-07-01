2 year warranty
Discontinued
LX3600D/69
The full cinematic sound experience
This compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or dts surround sound. So, relax and enjoy the full cinematic experience in your own personal environment.
A Built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio imformation to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
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