Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright cool blue effect plus up to 8000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.
Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.
You want bright, stylish truck lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.
LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
