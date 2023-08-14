Search terms

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED [≈W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-T10 [≈W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, 8000 K Cool Blue
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright cool blue effect plus up to 8000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

      Ergonomic design with three-LED array

      Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish truck lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      HeatShield ensures durable performance

      With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.

      Electrical compatibility with most cars

      LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior, front parking/position, dashboard, glove compartment, trunk…
        Base
        W21x9.5d
        Designation
        W5W LED white 11961 XU70 12V X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro7000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-T10 [≈W5W]
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        8000  K
        Lumens
        55

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.62W  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961XU70X2
        Ordering code
        72703530

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260727035
        EAN3
        6974260727042
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        7,0 cm  cm
        Width
        2,5 cm  cm
        Height
        11,5 cm  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        24

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19,5 cm  cm
        Width
        15,5 cm  cm
        Height
        8,5 cm  cm
        Gross weight [kg]
        0,30

