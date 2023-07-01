Search terms

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

car headlight bulb

LUM11961CU31B2
  Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    LUM11961CU31B2

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [≈W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [≈W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [≈W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [≈W5W] for your position lights, interior light and license plate light*. They are 6500K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-White[≈W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, 6500 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car, your position lights and on your license plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether youre searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or youre trying to find the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these stylish bulbs will also give you an eye-catching license plate. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Whether it's for parking lights, reading light, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W5W signaling bulbs (Philips W5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W5W bulbs with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with a standard base so replacement is easy and quick.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        High brightness, Easy to install
        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior, front parking/position, dashboard, glove compartment, trunk
        Base
        W21x9.5d
        Designation
        LED-White [≈W5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-White [≈W5W]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        56
        Color temperature
        6500 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.74  W
        Voltage
        12V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961CU31B2
        Ordering code
        72633530

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260726335
        EAN3
        6974260726342
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Width
        1.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Length [in]
        9.5
        Height [in]
        13.5

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg
        Length [in]
        14.2
        Width [in]
        12.1
        Height [in]
        10.3

