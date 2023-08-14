Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED 43mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.
Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.
If you're looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicles interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.
You want bright, stylish car lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with standard caps, so replacement is quick and easy.
