Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need: as reversing lights, they illuminate the area immediately behind your car (the more you can see, the safer you'll be): as stop and rear fog lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.