Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. As turn signals, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense amber. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.