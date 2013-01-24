Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare For Kids

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6311/02
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6311/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php6,999.00

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php6,999.00

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all sonicare-for-kids

      Encourage healthy brushing on their own

      Electric toothbrush for kids

      • 2 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes adapts to different ages providing a gentle cleaning that's ideal for different ages. There is a low mode for ages 4 and up and high mode for ages 7 and older

      Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

      Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

      KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

      KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

      KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes

      Fun interchangeable panels for customization

      Fun interchangeable panels for customization

      Allows kids to customize their toothbrush

      Anti-roll shape

      Anti-roll shape

      Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Red with 3 interchangeable panels

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.