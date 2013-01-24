Search terms
Better reach for a better clean
The only angled Sonic brush that gives you better reach for a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience
2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
Signals when it's time to recharge the battery. Long-life battery provides up to two weeks of brushing, twice a day, between charges.
Sonicare's patented Sonic technology combines contour-fit bristles and wide brushing strokes with high-speed bristle motion (31,000 brush strokes per minute) to create a dynamic cleaning action. This gives you a brushing experience unlike any other. The Sonicare toothbrush is also clinically proven to help reduce gingivitis, improve gum health and significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains, for naturally whiter teeth.
Brush head with slim, angled neck and round-ended bristle tips, designed to fit the contours of the teeth for enhanced manoeuvrability.
Conveniently stores an extra brush head.
