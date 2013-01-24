Search terms
Gentle on gums, tough on plaque
Gums are an important part of your oral health. Thats why the new Philips rechargeable electric toothbrush HX1630 features a patented Gum Protection system that adjusts to maintain an optimal brushing pressure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle on gums, tough on plaque
Gums are an important part of your oral health. Thats why the new Philips rechargeable electric toothbrush HX1630 features a patented Gum Protection system that adjusts to maintain an optimal brushing pressure. See all benefits
Gentle on gums, tough on plaque
Gums are an important part of your oral health. Thats why the new Philips rechargeable electric toothbrush HX1630 features a patented Gum Protection system that adjusts to maintain an optimal brushing pressure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gentle on gums, tough on plaque
Gums are an important part of your oral health. Thats why the new Philips rechargeable electric toothbrush HX1630 features a patented Gum Protection system that adjusts to maintain an optimal brushing pressure. See all benefits
Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
Dentists' recommend a 2 minute brushing time.
Lights up when charging properly.
Additional features
Technical specifications
Accessories included
Weight and dimensions