Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

5.1 Home theater

HTS3540/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3540/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers

      Obsessed with sound

      Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

      • HDMI 1080p
      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Stand Screw x 4
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps

      • Karaoke Playback

        Advance functions
        • Scoring
        • Voice Cancellation
        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • XviD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone In
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.3 output

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 320  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.84  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        160.9 x 95 x 92  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.77  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        254 x 1001.5 x 254  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        3.25  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        4  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        254 x 1001.5 x 254  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        3.25  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        120 x 307 x 369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.84  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        4  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        400 x 626 x 1106  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        25.41  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        200  W
        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Sports
        • Rock
        • Jazz
        Frequency response
        20 - 20k  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Night Mode
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Stereo
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio/Video cable
      • Batteries for remote control
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Stand Screw x 4
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.