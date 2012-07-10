2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3531/98
Powerful Surround Sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
3.1
of 5
14
Reviews
DavidM
10/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excelent Value for Money
Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
coolguy
10/06/2013
US
Great value for money, crowd pleasing hometheatre
this home theatre system packs a huge punch from little speakers, great work philips now we can fully sdjust bass treble mids and overall volume in settings
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Louie
06/04/2016
Australia
Great sound
This theater system is great, the sound is really good although it only works when im playing a DVD, I want to have it operating for normal television use as well but have tried everything. If there a specific instructions for this id love to know! Perhaps it doesnt have the capability for it, but im sure it does!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater