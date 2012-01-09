2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience
HDMI 1080p
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
-
4.1
of 5
32
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Han_Ming_LawrenceOng
09/01/2012
Singapore
This system is definitely something that I am looking forward to. For this price range, this system is superb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater
JohnLiew
08/12/2011
Singapore
Good. Value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater
CindyChua
08/10/2011
Singapore
Value for money!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3510 5.1 Home theater