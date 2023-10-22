2 year warranty
Discontinued
Now enjoy high definition video and surround sound
This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience and accurate music reproduction. It plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound.
HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).
Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LowkeyTom
22/10/2023
Singapore
Amazing speakers and bass
I bought these in 2010 I think and they’re still amazing, excellent sound and strong bass. Only con that doesn’t really bother me is the wires. I don’t know the prices of this rn but if its around 200-300 new I definitely recommend.
Pros
Loud, long lasting ( 10 years and more), strong bass
Cons
The wires
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2021-10-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2021-10-22
maxofsix
09/01/2018
United Kingdom
10 years & just started to play up
Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Jaine67
09/01/2018
United Kingdom
10 years & just started to play up
Bought this in 2008 & still going although remote is a bit moody & discs have started to stick although blew the airline through the tray & seems sorted. Fantastic volume, never gone over 13 & surround sound is fab for such a dated unit up to more expensive kits I see.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3357 DVD home theater system