2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3156/98
Simply sounds great
A stylish and compact digital system, the HTS3156 produces high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. Able to play practically any disc, it provides captivating home entertainment for the enjoyment of both movies and music.
Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Omaranas
02/08/2026
Singapore
Good
Just wow I m satisfied really good sounds systems I m happy
This review was made for HTS3156 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2009-09-09
This review was made for HTS3156 DVD home theater system
Date of Use 2009-09-09