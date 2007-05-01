Home
DVD home theater system

    This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

    This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

    This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

    This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Built-in FM/MW tuner

      Built-in FM/MW tuner

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        Progressive scan

      • Sound

        Total Power (RMS)
        200  W
        Output power (RMS)
        4 x 25W + 2 x 50W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        180 - 18000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >60 dB
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Cartoon
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Gaming
        • Jazz
        • Lounge
        • MTV
        • News
        • Party
        • RnB
        • Rock
        • Sports

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD-R/RW
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna
        • AM/MW Antenna
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        • AUX in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • Component Video output

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        45 - 150  Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        55  mm
        Set Depth
        332  mm
        Set weight
        2.6  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        95  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        83  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.52  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        95  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        83  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.59  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        131  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        315  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        386  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.62  kg
        Packaging Width
        570  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        392  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • FM antenna
      • AM antenna
      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

