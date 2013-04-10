2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience.
DVD
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
peaches68
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
nice and easy to set-up
Nice price, easy to install sound is good nice system.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre
jramnan
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Some functions are difficult to access
For example, it takes time to move from one AV source to another
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theater
Pho2u
08/01/2013
United Kingdom
Great Sound, shame about the menu system
I love this product but feels that the lack in menu is hurting the overall product. It would be nice to be able to change the sound settings without having to go into the on screen menu - makes trying to setup for satellite box incredibly difficult!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS2511 5.1 Home theatre