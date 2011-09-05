Home
Immersive Sound

Home theater

HTS2501/98
  • Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound Powerful surround sound
    Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

      • DVD
      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Composite video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom
        Compression format
        JPEG

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • XviD
        • WMV SD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        JPEG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna Socket

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 303  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.3  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        100 x 100 x 75  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.5  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        1  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        100 x 100 x 75  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.5  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
        100 x 100 x 75  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.5  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        160 x 268 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.7  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        2  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        570 x 310 x 395  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.5  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Satellite speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 3" Full range woofer
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 5.25" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        12  ohm

      • Power

        Power consumption
        55  W
        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sports
        Sound Enhancement
        Night Mode
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Stereo
        Center speaker output power
        50 W
        Satellite speaker output power
        50 W x 4
        Subwoofer output power
        50 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        300  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Composite video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

