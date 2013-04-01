2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD3570/98
Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater HTD3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
USB 2.0
Karaoke
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Reviews
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