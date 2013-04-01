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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTD3570/98

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater HTD3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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Home theater sound

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

  • DVD

  • USB 2.0

  • Karaoke

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.