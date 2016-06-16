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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTD3540/98

3

| (1) Review

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater HTD3540. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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Home theater sound

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

  • DVD

  • USB 2.0

  • Karaoke

Modern design to complement your home environment

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

16/06/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

dont recomend

Although there are couple of speakers in a set only one is working other is a dummy speaker.

This review was made for HTD3540 5.1 Home theater

This review was made for HTD3540 5.1 Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.