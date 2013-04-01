2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB7530KD/98
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips HTB7530 home cinema system.
3D Blu-ray
dock iPod/iPhone
Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.
Philips' CinemaPerfect HD engine offers a new standard in clear and sharp video playback. This intelligent engine reduces noise and sharpens images to bring you higher quality video images than previously seen. Video noise reduction and super scaling work to reduce the noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. With improved color processing, the engine produces sharp, deep images on screen.
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