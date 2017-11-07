2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB5550/98
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Wireless rear speakers
Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC
1000W
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. **The wireless connection is between the main unit and the rear speakers only. Rear speakers are both connected to wireless receiver modules.
MiracastTM is a peer-to-peer wireless screencasting standard formed via Wi-Fi Direct connections. Simplified user interface likes screen-mirroring the portable device screen to bigger screen via Miracast™ certified device, no limit by pre-build codec for decoding.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
KRay
07/11/2017
Singapore
HTB 5550_98 - STOPPED WORKING
The product stopped working a few months after two years of purchase. It could not be repaired as the spare is no more available. Very disappointed.
This review was made for HTB5550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
This review was made for HTB5550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
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