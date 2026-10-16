2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTB3560K/98
Discontinued
What router is recommended to use with my Philips device?
How to cancel automatic disc playback on my Philips player?
How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
What is BD Live feature?
What is the activation code of Philips SimplyShare app?
How to perform an update of my Philips device via USB?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair