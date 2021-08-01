2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7782/00
Speed up your cooking
“I use my food processor every day. This one chops like a ninja and speeds up every aspect of my cooking, whether I’m slicing, shredding or mixing. It can even be used to knock up a quick ice cream. It’s a great kitchen shortcut” Jamie O.
1000 W
3.4 L bowl
8 accessories
Cooking delicious meals for friends and family doesn't have to be time consuming. This reversible shredding disc ensures that onions, carrots, zucchinis and potatoes are grated in seconds. Useful for curries, salads, stews and gratins - and maybe a great way to bring more vitamins and fibres into your diet!
The double metal balloon beater creates fluffy egg whites and perfectly whipped cream. For best results, use speed 1, which ensures the most fluffy results. Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!
Busy parents can now treat their children (or themselves) to healthy frozen desserts. This innovative serrated knife makes instant "ice creams" from frozen berries, yoghurt and honey in a matter of seconds. Thanks to the serrated edges, crushing ice cubes is quick and simple too.
3.3
of 5
16
Reviews
sourgrapes
01/08/2021
Australia
Verified buyer
Would give minus five stars if I could.
Would not recommend this product. My handle broke on the bowl making the processor useless. I have not been able to find another bowl. I have had this processor for about three years, but have not used it much. With a broken handle, the processor will now join other rubbish in land fill. Not happy.
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor
Jibs
20/01/2019
Australia
Love this food processor
Great food processor. Fast and powerful, which is great as use it for making lots of raw foods. Good suction so stays firmly on the bench. Have had the food processor just over 4 years and no problems except for the handle falling off. That was quickly replaced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor
Fieldsy
26/04/2016
Australia
Definitely worth the investment!
I have just recently purchased my first food processor, this product was recommended by a friend. This food processor is incredibly easy to use and adds the professional touch to everything that I make. Now I cannot imagine cooking without it!
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor
This review was made for HR7782/00 Jamie Oliver Food processor