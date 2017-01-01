2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2870/60
Fast, fresh and fun
The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!.
250W
0.6 L plastic jar
with filter, mill and chopper
2 speed
With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.
The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
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