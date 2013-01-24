Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Mini blender

HR2870/60
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun
    -{discount-value}

    Mini blender

    HR2870/60
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast, fresh and fun

    The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mini blender

    Fast, fresh and fun

    The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits

    Fast, fresh and fun

    The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mini blender

    Fast, fresh and fun

    The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all blender

      Fast, fresh and fun

      • 250W
      • 0.6 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • 2 speed
      600 ml jar

      600 ml jar

      With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

      Chopper for chopping various ingredients

      Chopper for chopping various ingredients

      The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Recipe book included

      Recipe book included

      This recipe book contains recipes of delicious shakes, soups, cocktails, dips and so much more.

      Smoothie beaker

      Smoothie beaker

      Smoothie beaker, make your individual smoothie and take it wherever you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Smoothie beaker
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with apple green accents
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        0,75  L
        Capacity chopper
        350  ml
        Capacity smoothie beaker
        350  ml
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.