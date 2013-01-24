Search terms
Fast, fresh and fun
The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, fresh and fun
The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits
Fast, fresh and fun
The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, fresh and fun
The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!. See all benefits
With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.
The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
This recipe book contains recipes of delicious shakes, soups, cocktails, dips and so much more.
Smoothie beaker, make your individual smoothie and take it wherever you want.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications