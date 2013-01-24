Search terms
High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
450W nominal, 1600W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.
Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute.
The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.
Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp.
Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!
The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw.
TCO motor protection for long product lifetime.
Easy self feeding for effortless mincing.
Easy to carry thanks to the integrated handle.
