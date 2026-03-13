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Avance Collection Noodle Maker

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionNoodle Maker

HR2365/05

Avance Collection Noodle Maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05

  • PDF file, 12.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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